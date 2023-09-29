Bachelor in Paradise: Season Nine Ratings

For the first time since its inaugural season, Bachelor in Paradise is airing only once a week. Could this be a sign that this ABC series is winding down? Will Bachelor in Paradise be cancelled or renewed for season 10? Stay tuned.

A dating reality series, the Bachelor in Paradise TV show brings previous contestants of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette together under one roof in a tropical oasis in the town of Sayulita in Mexico. Contestants try to win a big cash prize — and maybe even finally find true love on television. Jesse Palmer serves as the host and Wells Adams returns as bartender. In the ninth season, the cast includes franchise alumni Greer Blitzer, Brayden Bowers, Aaron Bryant, Peter Cappio, Jessica “Jess” Girod, Eliza Isichei, Katherine “Kat” Izzo, Samantha “Sam” Jeffries, Olivia Lewis, Sean McLaughlin, Blake Moynes, Mercedes Northup, Rachel Recchia, Kylee Russell, Aaron Schwartzman, Will Urena, Brooklyn Willie, and Catherine “Cat” Wong. Bachelorette alums Hannah Brown, Katie Thurston, and Charity Lawson guest.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season eight of Bachelor in Paradise on ABC averaged a 0.54 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.32 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



