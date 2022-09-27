Bachelor in Paradise: Season Eight Ratings



In the past, Bachelor in Paradise has always aired during the summer months, when viewership and expectations are lower. This year, ABC is running the series as part of the regular fall schedule. With more competition, how will the eighth season perform in the ratings? Will Bachelor in Paradise be cancelled or renewed for season nine? Stay tuned.

A dating reality series, the Bachelor in Paradise TV show brings previous contestants of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette together under one roof in a tropical oasis in the town of Sayulita in Mexico. Contestants try to win a big cash prize — and maybe even finally find true love on television. Jesse Palmer serves as the host. In the eighth season, the cast includes franchise alumni Andrew Spencer, Brandon Jones, Brittany Galvin, Casey Woods, Genevieve Parisi, Hailey Malles, Hunter Haag, Jacob Rapini, Jill Chin, Johnny DePhillipo, Justin Glaze, Kira Mengistu, Lace Morris, Logan Palmer, Michael Allio, Romeo Alexander, Serene Russell, Shanae Ankney, Sierra Jackson, Teddi Wright, and Victoria Fuller.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: On Mondays, season seven of Bachelor in Paradise on ABC averaged a 0.93 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.29 million viewers. The Tuesday editions averaged a 0.81 demo with 2.96 million.

Note: Fast affiliate ratings are indicated with an “*”. Otherwise, these are the final national ratings which include all live+same day viewing and DVR playback through 3:00 AM. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. Though there can be other economic factors involved, the higher-rated shows usually get renewed and the lower-rated ones get cancelled.



