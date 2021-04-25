Vulture Watch

An ABC dating reality TV show hosted by Chris Harrison, Bachelor in Paradise brings previous contestants of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette et al, together under one roof, as they try to win a big cash prize — and maybe even finally find true love on television. In the fifth season, the cast includes: bartenders Wells Adams and Yuki Kimura, and franchise alumni Angela Amezcua, Annaliese Puccini, Astrid Loch, Bibiana Julian, Chelsea Roy, David Ravitz, Eric Bigger, Joe Amabile, John Graham, Jordan Kimball, Kendall Long, Kenny Layne, Kevin Wendt, Krystal Nielson, Nick Spetsas, Nysha Norris, and Tia Booth.



In the fifth season of Bachelor in Paradise, the Monday episodes averaged a 1.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 4.44 million viewers. Compared to Mondays last year, that’s down by 17% and 8%, respectively. The Tuesday episodes averaged a 1.08 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 4.06 million viewers. Compared to Tuesdays last year, that’s down by 10% and 2%, respectively. Find out how Bachelor in Paradise stacks up against other ABC TV shows.



2/6/19 update: ABC has renewed Bachelor in Paradise for a sixth season.



