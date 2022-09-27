Bachelor in Paradise: Season Nine — Has the ABC TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

Everybody deserves a second chance to find love. Has the Bachelor in Paradise TV show been cancelled or renewed for a ninth season on ABC?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the ABC television network, Bachelor in Paradise brings previous contestants of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette together under one roof in a tropical oasis in the town of Sayulita, located in Vallarta-Nayarit, Mexico. Contestants try to win a big cash prize — and maybe even finally find true love on television. Jesse Palmer serves as the host. In the eighth season, the cast includes franchise alumni Andrew Spencer, Brandon Jones, Brittany Galvin, Casey Woods, Genevieve Parisi, Hailey Malles, Hunter Haag, Jacob Rapini, Jill Chin, Johnny DePhillipo, Justin Glaze, Kira Mengistu, Lace Morris, Logan Palmer, Michael Allio, Romeo Alexander, Serene Russell, Shanae Ankney, Sierra Jackson, Teddi Wright, and Victoria Fuller.



ABC

As of September 27, 2022, Bachelor in Paradise has not been cancelled or renewed for a ninth season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will ABC cancel or renew Bachelor in Paradise for season nine? The show is part of the successful Bachelor franchise and has performed well for the network in the past. For the first time, ABC is airing the season as part of the traditional fall schedule. The Bachelorette did well last fall, so why not? I have no doubt that Bachelor in Paradise will be renewed but future seasons may not air as part of the traditional network season again. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Bachelor in Paradise cancellation or renewal news.



