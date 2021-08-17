Bachelor in Paradise: Season Seven Ratings

Due to the pandemic, viewers had to skip a year of the Bachelor in Paradise series. Could the absence hurt this ABC show’s ratings this year or, will they rise? Will Bachelor in Paradise be cancelled or renewed for season eight? Stay tuned.

A dating reality TV show, Bachelor in Paradise brings previous contestants of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette et al, together under one roof in a tropical oasis in Mexico, as they try to win a big cash prize — and maybe even finally find true love on television. Wells Adams returns as bartender and adds master of rose ceremonies to his duties. He’ll be joined throughout the season by a rotating roster of celebrity guest hosts including David Spade, Lance Bass, Lil Jon, and Tituss Burgess. In the seventh season, the cast includes franchise alumni Aaron Clancy, Abigail Heringer, Brendan Morais, Connor Brennan, Deandra Kanu, Ivan Hall, James Bonsall, Jessenia Cruz, Joe Amabile, Karl Smith, Kelsey Weier, Kenny Braasch, Mari Pepin-Solis, Maurissa Gunn, Natasha Parker, Noah Erb, Serena Chew, Serena Pitt, Tahzjuan Hawkins, Tammy Ly, Tre Cooper, Victoria Larson, and Victoria Paul.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: The Monday episodes of season six of Bachelor in Paradise (which aired in 2019) on ABC averaged a 1.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 4.41 million viewers. The Tuesday episodes of season six averaged a 1.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 4.04 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



