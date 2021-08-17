Bachelor in Paradise: Season Eight? Has the ABC Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

Who will be the biggest winner? Has the Bachelor in Paradise TV show been cancelled or renewed for an eighth season on ABC? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Bachelor in Paradise, season eight. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the ABC television network, Bachelor in Paradise brings previous contestants of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette et al, together under one roof in a tropical oasis in Mexico, as they try to win a big cash prize — and maybe even finally find true love on television. Wells Adams returns as bartender and adds master of rose ceremonies to his duties. He’ll be joined throughout the season by a rotating roster of celebrity guest hosts including David Spade, Lance Bass, Lil Jon, and Tituss Burgess. In the seventh season, the cast includes franchise alumni Aaron Clancy, Abigail Heringer, Brendan Morais, Connor Brennan, Deandra Kanu, Ivan Hall, James Bonsall, Jessenia Cruz, Joe Amabile, Karl Smith, Kelsey Weier, Kenny Braasch, Mari Pepin-Solis, Maurissa Gunn, Natasha Parker, Noah Erb, Serena Chew, Serena Pitt, Tahzjuan Hawkins, Tammy Ly, Tre Cooper, Victoria Larson, and Victoria Paul.



Season Seven Ratings

The Monday episodes of the seventh season of Bachelor in Paradise average a 0.93 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.23 million viewers. Compared to season six (which aired in 2019), that’s down by 24% in the demo and down by 7% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Bachelor in Paradise stacks up against other ABC TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of August 17, 2021, Bachelor in Paradise has not been cancelled or renewed for an eighth season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Sign up for our FREE email alerts.

Want to automatically receive updates about this TV show?

Telly’s Take

Will ABC cancel or renew Bachelor in Paradise for season eight? The series typically performs very well for the network and draws from the former contestants on The Bachelor and Bachelorette franchise. I think it’s a shoo-in for renewal. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Bachelor in Paradise cancellation or renewal news.



Bachelor in Paradise Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

TV show ratings are still important. Follow Bachelor in Paradise‘s weekly ups and downs.

How do this show’s ratings compare to other channels’ TV shows?

Check out our lists of already cancelled and ended TV shows.

What do you think? Do you hope that the Bachelor in Paradise TV show will be renewed for an eighth season? How would you feel if ABC cancelled this TV series, instead?