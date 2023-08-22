Golden Bachelor, Shark Tank, Celebrity Jeopardy!, AFV: ABC Announces Fall Premiere Dates and Schedule Changes (Watch)

The alphabet network is making some changes this fall. ABC has announced premiere dates for nine of its upcoming shows and is moving some of the series around.

Due to the ongoing actors and writers strikes, the Fall 2023 schedule looks very different than in past years. No original scripted shows are on the schedule for the first time in the network’s history.

Ken Jennings will be hosting the second season of Celebrity Jeopardy!, taking over from Mayim Bialik. Meanwhile, The Bachelor franchise is taking over Thursday nights while ABC’s popular drama series are MIA.

Here are ABC’s fall premiere dates thus far.

Wednesday, September 27, 2023

8:00PM – Celebrity Jeopardy! (season two premiere)

9:00PM – Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (season four premiere)

10:00PM – The $100,000 Pyramid (season seven premiere)

Thursday, September 28, 2023

8:00PM – The Golden Bachelor (series premiere)

9:01PM – Bachelor in Paradise (season nine premiere)

Friday, September 29, 2023

8:00PM – Shark Tank (season 15 premiere)

9:01PM – 20/20 (season 46 premiere)

Sunday, October 1, 2023

7:00PM – America’s Funniest Home Videos (season 34 premiere)

8:00PM – The Wonderful World of Disney (premiere)

Here are some previews for the upcoming premieres of The Golden Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise:

Dancing with the Stars, Press Your Luck, and What Would You Do? were on the fall schedule ABC announced in May. but don’t have launch dates yet. The network will release additional premiere dates in the weeks ahead

What do you think? Are you looking forward to watching any of these ABC shows this fall?

