Dancing with the Stars, Press Your Luck, Celebrity Jeopardy!, Golden Bachelor: ABC Sets Fall 2023-24 Schedule for New and Returning Series

ABC is prepared for a long writers strike. The alphabet network has announced its schedule for the Fall portion of the upcoming 2023-24 broadcast television year and, for the first time, there aren’t any original dramas or comedies shows on it.

Since it’s unknown how long the WGA strike will delay the production of scripted series, ABC has decided to play it safe and focus on reality and game shows. Press Your Luck, which had been slated to return in June, has been held for fall.

Returning shows for fall include The $100,000 Pyramid (season six continues), 20/20 (season 46), America’s Funniest Home Videos (season 34), Bachelor in Paradise (season nine), Celebrity Jeopardy! (season two), Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (season four), Dancing with the Stars (season 32), Judge Steve Harvey (season two continues), Press Your Luck (season five), Shark Tank (season 15), and What Would You Do? (season 17).

The Golden Bachelor, a new series in the popular Bachelor franchise, will also air this fall. New drama High Potential is expected to debut in early 2024.

Return dates for 9-1-1 (season seven), Abbott Elementary (season three), American Idol (season 22), The Bachelor (season 28), The Conners (season six), The Good Doctor (season seven), Grey’s Anatomy (season 20), Not Dead Yet (season two), The Rookie (season six), Station 19 (season seven), and Will Trent (season two) will be announced later.

The fates of Home Economics and The Rookie: Feds are still up in the air.

Here’s more information from the peacock network:

ABC FALL PRIMETIME SCHEDULE (all times listed are Eastern/Pacific).

MONDAY

8:00 p.m. “Dancing with the Stars” (two hours)

10:00 p.m. “The Golden Bachelor” TUESDAY

8:00 p.m. “Celebrity Jeopardy!”

9:00 p.m. “Bachelor in Paradise” (two hours) WEDNESDAY

8:00 p.m. “Judge Steve Harvey”

9:00 p.m. “Abbott Elementary” (Encore)

9:30 p.m. “Abbott Elementary” (Encore)

10:00 p.m. “What Would You Do?” THURSDAY

8:00 p.m. “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune”

9:00 p.m. “Press Your Luck”

10:00 p.m. “The $100,000 Pyramid” FRIDAY

8:00 p.m. “Shark Tank”

9:01 p.m. “20/20” (two hours) SATURDAY

7:30 p.m. College Football SUNDAY

7:00 p.m. “America’s Funniest Home Videos”

What do you think? Which new or returning ABC shows will you watch during the 2023-24 season?

