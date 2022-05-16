FOX Teases TV Series for 2022-23 Broadcast Season

Today, FOX announced numerous new and returning shows that viewers will see during the upcoming 2022-23 television season. Networks typically release their fall schedules during the upfronts but FOX did not do that this time around, likely because negotiations are still underway regarding the futures of two of the network’s established drama series — The Resident and 9-1-1, FOX’s highest-rated show.

Though we don’t know when they will be airing, we do know that 9-1-1: Lone Star, Bob’s Burgers, Call Me Kat, The Cleaning Lady, Crime Scene Kitchen, Family Guy, The Great North, Hell’s Kitchen, Housebroken, The Masked Singer, The Simpsons, and Welcome to Flatch will all be back for 2022-23. Fantasy Island and LEGO Masters had been scheduled to return this summer but they will now air at some point during the regular season.

New FOX series include Accused, Alert, Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars, Grimsburg, Krapopolis, and Monarch (which had been delayed from earlier this year).

Beat Shazam, Don’t Forget the Lyrics!, MasterChef, and So You Think You Can Dance return this summer.

Here’s additional information about FOX’s plans and the new shows:

FOX ENTERTAINMENT BOLSTERS 2022-23 PROGRAM SLATE ACROSS NETWORK AND STREAMING WITH NEW COMEDIES, DRAMAS, UNSCRIPTED SERIES AND MADE-FOR-PLATFORM MOVIES

FOX ENTERTAINMENT EXPANDS CONTENT STRATEGY WITH INCREASED PROGRAM OWNERSHIP, SPANNING SCRIPTED, REALITY AND ANIMATION; ORIGINAL CONTENT FROM IN-HOUSE BUSINESS UNITS FOX ENTERTAINMENT STUDIOS, STUDIO RAMSAY GLOBAL, FOX ALTERNATIVE ENTERTAINMENT AND BENTO BOX TO DRIVE GROWTH AND FUEL THEMATIC SCHEDULING

NEW SEASON ROSTER TO INCLUDE:

COUNTRY MUSIC FAMILY DRAMA “MONARCH,” STARRING SUSAN SARANDON, TRACE ADKINS AND ANNA FRIEL

ALL-NEW MISSING PERSONS DRAMA “ALERT,” FROM EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS JAMIE FOXX AND JOHN EISENDRATH (“THE BLACKLIST”)

CRIME ANTHOLOGY SERIES “ACCUSED,” FROM “HOMELAND” AND “24” EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS HOWARD GORDON AND ALEX GANSA AND “HOUSE” CREATOR DAVID SHORE

BRAND-NEW COMPETITION SERIES “GORDON RAMSAY’S FOOD STARS,” SEEKING THE NEXT BIG CULINARY ENTREPRENEUR

SEASON TWO OF TV’S #1 NEW ENTERTAINMENT SERIES, “NEXT LEVEL CHEF,” PREMIERING IMMEDIATELY FOLLOWING “SUPER BOWL LVII,” ON SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 12, 2023

ALL-NEW ANIMATED COMEDIES “GRIMSBURG,” STARRING AND EXECUTIVE-PRODUCED BY JON HAMM; AND “KRAPOPOLIS,” FROM “RICK AND MORTY” CO-CREATOR DAN HARMON

“FANTASY ISLAND” AND “LEGO MASTERS,” WHICH NOW WILL AIR IN-SEASON; “LEGO MASTERS” ALSO TO AIR MULTI-NIGHT EVENT “CELEBRITY LEGO MASTERS: HOLIDAY BRICKTACULAR”

2022-23 SEASON RENEWALS INCLUDE “9-1-1: LONE STAR,” “THE CLEANING LADY,” “CALL ME KAT,” “WELCOME TO FLATCH,” “THE MASKED SINGER,” “CRIME SCENE KITCHEN” AND “HELL’S KITCHEN”

FOX ENTERTAINMENT’S ANIMATION STUDIO, BENTO BOX ENTERTAINMENT, TO PRODUCE ALL-NEW MADE-FOR-TUBI MOVIES “PASTACOLYPSE,” “MILLENNIAL HUNTER” AND “BIG BRUH”

Los Angeles, CA – Charlie Collier, CEO, FOX Entertainment, today will unveil the FOX content slate for the 2022-2023 television season to the national advertising community during its in-person Upfront Presentation. FOX is adding three new dramas, two new animated comedies and one new unscripted series to its lineup, expanding its content strategy with increased program ownership that spans scripted, reality and animation. Original content from in-house business units FOX Entertainment Studios, Studio Ramsay Global, FOX Alternative Entertainment and Bento Box Entertainment will drive growth and fuel thematic scheduling across network and streaming.

“FOX Entertainment enters the Upfront – a week literally built for broadcasters to align with advertisers – as the only company, no matter the platform, with advertising at its core. Advertisers have been our focus since the start of this company, and we’re proud that this too is proof of FOX’s differentiation,” said Charlie Collier. “As you’ll see during our presentation, building barriers between our best content and our brand-partners simply isn’t our business model.”

Returning FOX series include dramas 9-1-1: LONE STAR (Season Four) and THE CLEANING LADY (Season Two); comedies CALL ME KAT (Season Three) and WELCOME TO FLATCH (Season Two); animated series THE SIMPSONS (Season 34), FAMILY GUY (Season 20), BOB’S BURGERS (Season 12), THE GREAT NORTH (Season Three) and HOUSEBROKEN (Season Two); and unscripted series THE MASKED SINGER (Season Eight), CRIME SCENE KITCHEN (Season Two) and, as previously announced, HELL’S KITCHEN (Season 21). Additional series renewals to be announced.

Joining returning hit dramas THE CLEANING LADY and 9-1-1: LONE STAR are country music drama MONARCH, starring Susan Sarandon, Trace Adkins and Anna Friel; crime anthology series ACCUSED, from “Homeland” and “24” executive producers Howard Gordon and Alex Gansa and “House” creator David Shore; and missing persons drama ALERT, from executive producers Jamie Foxx and John Eisendrath (“The Blacklist”).

Animation remains a cornerstone of FOX programming. From FOX’s premier animation house, Bento Box Entertainment, come two all-new animated comedies: GRIMSBURG, starring and executive-produced by Jon Hamm; and KRAPOPOLIS, from “Rick and Morty” co-creator Dan Harmon, and starring Hannah Waddingham (“Ted Lasso”), Richard Ayoade (“The IT Crowd”) and Matt Berry (“What We Do in The Shadows”). Additionally, KRAPOPOLIS will serve as the first-ever animated series curated entirely on the Blockchain, as FOX and Bento Box build their NFT business. The company will launch a dedicated marketplace for KRAPOPOLIS that will curate and sell digital goods, ranging from NFTs of one-of-a-kind character and background art and GIFs, as well as tokens that provide exclusive social experiences to engage and reward super fans. An NFT of the KRAPOPOLIS cast image is minted on the Eluvio content blockchain with token metadata. GRIMSBURG and KRAPOPOLIS join returning series THE SIMPSONS, FAMILY GUY, BOB’S BURGERS, THE GREAT NORTH and HOUSEBROKEN.

FOX doubles down on unscripted series from Gordon Ramsay with GORDON RAMSAY’S FOOD STARS, the award-winning chef’s all-new search for the next big food & drink entrepreneur. GORDON RAMSAY’S FOOD STARS will join this season’s #1 new entertainment series, NEXT LEVEL CHEF, which will debut its second season immediately following SUPER BOWL LVII, airing Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023. THE MASKED SINGER, CRIME SCENE KITCHEN and, as previously announced, HELL’S KITCHEN return next season.

Additionally, new seasons of FANTASY ISLAND and LEGO MASTERS, previously scheduled to air this summer, now will air during the 2022-2023 season. LEGO MASTERS also will air the brand-new multiple-night event CELEBRITY LEGO MASTERS: HOLIDAY BRICKTACULAR.

Bolstering its portfolio of owned content, FOX announces new programming set to premiere next season on its ad-supported streaming service, Tubi. From FOX’s Emmy Award-winning animation house, Bento Box Entertainment, come three new made-for-Tubi movies: PASTACOLYPSE, from “Aqua Teen Hunger Force” co-creator Matthew Maiellaro; MILLENNIAL HUNTER, from comedian and actor Sam Taggart; and BIG BRUH, from writer, stand-up comic and DUNCANVILLE co-producer Jerron Horton. Additionally, FOX Alternative Entertainment continues to provide fan-favorite documentaries for Tubi, with plans to release 12 new projects over the year ahead. As previously announced, FOX Entertainment’s Tubi has entered a major film deal with Village Roadshow Pictures to produce multiple films from Village Roadshow’s newly announced “Black Noir Cinema” initiative. Upcoming feature films and Tubi Originals include CINNAMON, starring Emmy Award nominee Damon Wayans and Golden Globe nominee Pam Grier, which will be produced by Village Roadshow, alongside NBA legend and cross-over talent Kevin Garnett and his Content Cartel (“Uncut Gems”), and director and producer Oz Scott (“Black Lightning,” “S.W.A.T.”).

FOX’s new dramas include:

MONARCH is a Texas-sized, multi-generational musical drama about America’s first family of country music. In MONARCH, the Romans are headed by the insanely talented, but tough as nails Queen of Country Music DOTTIE CANTRELL ROMAN (Academy Award winner Susan Sarandon, “Feud,” “Thelma & Louise”) and her beloved husband, “Texas Truthteller” ALBIE ROMAN (multi-Platinum country music star and three-time Academy of Country Music (ACM) Award winner Trace Adkins, “Old Henry”). Dottie and Albie have created a country music dynasty. But even though the Roman name is synonymous with authenticity, the very foundation of their success is a lie. And when their reign as country royalty is put in jeopardy, heir to the crown NICOLETTE “NICKY” ROMAN (Golden Globe nominee Anna Friel, “Pushing Daisies”) will stop at nothing to protect her family’s legacy, while ensuring her own quest for stardom. MONARCH is owned and produced by FOX Entertainment. Screenwriter Melissa London Hilfers serves as creator, writer and executive producer. Jon Feldman (“Designated Survivor”) serves as showrunner and executive producer. Gail Berman and Hend Baghdady (The Jackal Group), Jason Owen (Sandbox Entertainment) and Michael Rauch (“Royal Pains”) are executive producers.

Based on the BBC’s BAFTA-winning British crime anthology, comes a provocative series that takes you on the journey of the defendant. Each episode opens in a courtroom on the accused, with viewers knowing nothing about their crime or how they ended up on trial. Told from the defendant’s point of view through flashbacks, ACCUSED holds a mirror up to the current times with evocative and emotional stories. In ACCUSED, viewers discover how an ordinary person gets caught up in an extraordinary situation, ultimately revealing how one wrong turn leads to another, until it’s too late to turn back. Emmy and Golden Globe winner Michael Chiklis (“The Shield”) guest-stars in the premiere episode, as Dr. Scott Corbett, a successful brain surgeon with a seemingly perfect family. He faces the limits of unconditional love when he discovers his teenage son may be planning a violent attack at school. Later in the season, Marlee Matlin, Billie Porter and Michael Chiklis each direct episodes of the anthology crime drama. ACCUSED is co-produced by Sony Pictures Television and FOX Entertainment. The series is executive-produced by Howard Gordon (“24,” “Homeland”), Alex Gansa (“24,” “Homeland”) and David Shore (“The Good Doctor,” “House”). Emmy Award winner Michael Cuesta (“Homeland”) will direct the program’s premiere episode, reuniting with “Homeland” executive producers Gordon and Gansa.

ALERT is a character-driven police procedural about the LAMPU – the Los Angeles Police Department’s missing person’s unit. When police officer Nikki Parker’s son goes missing, she joins the LAPD’s Missing Person’s Unit to help other people find their loved ones, even as she searches for her own. Six years later, her world is turned upside-down when her ex-husband, Devon Zoellner, shows up with a proof-of-life photo of their missing boy. Or is it? ALERT is a procedural drama with a heart-pounding, life-or-death search for a missing person in each episode, that runs alongside Nikki and Devon’s quest to find out the truth about the person claiming to be their long-lost son. It’s a case-of-the-week show with a case-of-a-lifetime story running through it – a story that alternately brings our two main characters gut-wrenching heartache and heart-pounding joy. ALERT is co-produced by Sony Pictures Television and FOX Entertainment. John Eisendrath (“The Blacklist”) serves as showrunner and executive producer. Jamie Foxx and Datari Turner are executive producers.

FOX’s new animated comedies include:

All-new animated comedy GRIMSBURG stars Emmy Award winner Jon Hamm (“Mad Men,” “Top Gun: Maverick”), who also serves as an executive producer on the series. In GRIMSBURG, Marvin Flute (Hamm) may be the greatest detective ever to catch a cannibal clown or correctly identify a mid-century modern armoire. But there’s one mystery he still can’t crack – his family. Now that he’s back in Grimsburg, a town where everyone has a secret or three, Flute will follow every lead he’s got to redeem himself with the ex-wife he never stopped loving, even if it means hanging out with the son he never bothered to get to know. GRIMSBURG is owned by FOX Entertainment, and produced by Bento Box Entertainment. Catlan McClelland and Matthew Schlissel created the series and serve as co-executive producers. Gail Berman, Hend Baghdady, Connie Tavel, Chadd Gindin and Jon Hamm serve as executive producers.

From Emmy Award-winning creator Dan Harmon (“Rick and Morty,” “Community”) comes KRAPOPOLIS, an animated series like no other. Set in mythical Ancient Greece, the series centers on a flawed family of humans, gods and monsters that tries to run one of the world’s first cities without killing each other. The series’ voice cast features Emmy Award winner Hannah Waddingham (“Ted Lasso”), Richard Ayoade (“The IT Crowd”), Matt Berry (“What We Do in The Shadows”), Pam Murphy (“Mapleworth Murders”) and Duncan Trussell (“The Midnight Gospel”). In the series, Ayoade voices “Tyrannis”, the mortal son of a goddess. He’s the benevolent King of Krapopolis trying to make do in a city that lives up to its name. Waddingham plays “Deliria,” Tyrannis’ mother, goddess of self-destruction and questionable choices. Within her extended Olympian family – forged in patricide and infidelity – she’s known as the trashy one. Berry is “Shlub,” Tyrannis’ father, a mantitaur (half centaur [horse + human], half manticore [lion + human + scorpion]). He is oversexed and underemployed, claims to be an artist and has literally never paid for anything, in any sense of that word, for his entire life. Murphy voices “Stupendous,” Tyrannis’ half-sister, daughter of Deliria and a cyclops. Trussell plays “Hippocampus,” Tyrannis’ half-brother, offspring of Shlub and a mermaid, and, obviously, a hot mess, biologically speaking. KRAPOPOLIS is owned by FOX Entertainment, and produced by FOX’s Emmy Award-winning animation studio, Bento Box Entertainment. The series is an outgrowth of the direct animation deal Harmon and FOX Entertainment unveiled in 2020.

FOX serves up a new Gordon Ramsay series:

Award-winning chef, restaurateur and presenter Gordon Ramsay puts his knives aside as he hunts for the most exciting and innovative new food & drink entrepreneurs in his brand-new competition series, GORDON RAMSAY’S FOOD STARS. This time, he’s prepared to put his money where his mouth is, by backing the winner with an investment to take their idea to the next level. But to win Ramsay’s support, it will take more than just a great idea. As he pushes contestants to their limits through a series of relentless challenges, they’ll have to prove they possess the raw ingredients required to succeed – drive, dedication, creativity, passion and talent. Being the last entrepreneur standing will earn the winner a life-changing reward. They just need to survive Gordon Ramsay — the only angel investor. GORDON RAMSAY’S FOOD STARS is produced by Studio Ramsay Global and FOX Alternative Entertainment (FAE). Ramsay serves as executive producer, Lisa Edwards serves as executive producer and Danny Schrader serves as executive producer and showrunner.

Additionally, LEGO MASTERS will air the all-new multiple-night event CELEBRITY LEGO MASTERS: HOLIDAY BRICKTACULAR. Over the course of four crazy nights, LEGO MASTERS will shake it up like a snow globe, with unpredictable twists and surprises. Celebrities will join, as will fan-favorite builders from past seasons, all working together, to create jaw-dropping holiday-themed challenges that will make the contestants’ faces redder than Rudolph’s nose. Make sure you’re on host Will Arnett’s “Nice List,” because LEGO MASTERS is making plans for the ho-ho-holidays.

All-new FOX-owned content on Tubi includes:

PASTACOLYPSE is a father-daughter survivalist horror comedy, cooked up from the most ludicrous premise on Earth: a billionaire celebrity chef seeks revenge on all mankind when a global ban on gluten destroys his life. In the process, Alfredo Manicotti is disfigured into a hideous creature, half-man, half-macaroni, and leads a pasta uprising that threatens all of humanity. It’s up to his spoiled heiress daughter, the angel-haired Emma, to make the ultimate sacrifice and save the world from the impending PASTACOLYPSE.

Action-comedy MILLENNIAL HUNTER revolves around a flawed hero with a thirst for righteous revenge against his enemies: Millennials.

BIG BRUH is a satirical comedy about a famous, undefeated boxer who is as ignorant as he is materialistic, struggling to find common ground with the bratty kid with high morals he’s paired with through the Big Bruh program.

All three animated films will be produced by Bento Box Entertainment. Additionally, FOX Alternative Entertainment will continue to provide all-new documentaries for Tubi, with plans to release 12 new projects over the year ahead.

As previously announced, FOX Entertainment’s Tubi has entered a major film deal with Village Roadshow Pictures to produce multiple films from Village Roadshow’s newly announced “Black Noir Cinema” initiative. Upcoming feature films and Tubi Originals include CINNAMON, starring Emmy Award nominee Damon Wayans and Golden Globe nominee Pam Grier, which will be produced by Village Roadshow, alongside NBA legend and cross-over talent Kevin Garnett and his Content Cartel (“Uncut Gems”), and director and producer Oz Scott (“Black Lightning,” “S.W.A.T.”).

Also, as previously announced, FOX brings the heat this summer with all-new seasons of SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE (May 18), DON’T FORGET THE LYRICS! (May 23), BEAT SHAZAM (May 23) and MASTERCHEF (May 25). Additionally, all-new episodes of animated comedy DUNCANVILLE continue to air Sundays on FOX.

FOX’s full 2022-2023 programming slate is – Dramas: 9-1-1: LONE STAR, ACCUSED, ALERT, THE CLEANING LADY, FANTASY ISLAND, MONARCH; Comedies: BOB’S BURGERS, CALL ME KAT, FAMILY GUY, THE GREAT NORTH, GRIMSBURG, HOUSEBROKEN, KRAPOPOLIS, THE SIMPSONS, WELCOME TO FLATCH; Unscripted: BEAT SHAZAM, CRIME SCENE KITCHEN, DON’T FORGET THE LYRICS!, GORDON RAMSAY’S FOOD STARS, HELL’S KITCHEN, LEGO MASTERS, THE MASKED SINGER, MASTERCHEF, NEXT LEVEL CHEF, SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE.

FOX’s 2022 Fall schedule and premiere dates to be announced.