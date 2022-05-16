Dateline: Season 31; NBC News Series Renewed for 2022-23 TV Season

The Dateline NBC series isn’t leaving the schedule anytime soon. The peacock network has renewed the venerable show for a 31st season as part of the 2022-23 broadcast TV season.

Dateline NBC is a news magazine that’s the longest-running series in the network’s primetime history. Debuting in 1992, the program sometimes airs multiple times a week and covers stories ranging from mysteries to documentaries and in-depth investigations. Anchor Lester Holt is joined by correspondents like Andrea Canning, Josh Mankiewicz, Keith Morrison, Natalie Morales, and Dennis Murphy.

The Friday episodes of the 30th season of Dateline NBC average a 0.38 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.99 million viewers. Compared to the Friday episodes of season 29, that’s down by 6% in the demo and up by 5% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to NBC’s other unscripted series, the show is a middle-of-the-road performer.

