Dateline: Season 31? Has the NBC News Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

How long will this news magazine continue? Has the Dateline TV show been cancelled or renewed for a 31st season on NBC?



Airing on the NBC television network, Dateline is a news magazine that’s the longest-running series in the network’s primetime history. Debuting in 1992, the program sometimes airs multiple times a week and covers stories ranging from mysteries to documentaries and in-depth investigations. Anchor Lester Holt is joined by correspondents like Andrea Canning, Josh Mankiewicz, Keith Morrison, Natalie Morales, and Dennis Murphy.



The Friday episodes of the 30th season of Dateline NBC average a 0.42 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.23 million viewers. Compared to the Friday episodes of season 29, that’s up by 5% in the demo and up by 14% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Dateline NBC stacks up against other NBC TV shows.



As of September 28, 2021, Dateline NBC has not been cancelled or renewed for a 31st season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Will NBC cancel or renew Dateline for season 31? This show has been around for decades, still performs pretty well for the network, and can be used to fill in gaps in the schedule. It’s hard to imagine that it would be cancelled anytime soon. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Dateline NBC cancellation or renewal news.



