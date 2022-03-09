The Thing About Pam: Season Two? Has the NBC Series Been Cancelled or Renewed?

Vulture Watch

What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the NBC television network, The Thing About Pam TV show is narrated by Keith Morrison and is based on an actual case that was featured on several episodes of Dateline NBC. The series stars Renée Zellweger, Josh Duhamel, Judy Greer, Katy Mixon, Glenn Fleshler, Gideon Adlon, Sean Bridgers, Suanne Spoke, and Mac Brandt. Taking place in 2011 Missouri, the story is based on the brutal murder of Betsy Faria (Mixon) that resulted in the conviction of her husband, Russ (Fleshler). He insisted that he didn’t kill his wife and Russ Faria was later exonerated. The brutal crime set off a chain of events that would expose a diabolical scheme deeply involving Betsy’s co-worker, Pam Hupp (Zellweger).



Season One Ratings

The first season of The Thing About Pam averages a 0.40 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.86 million viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. Find out how The Thing About Pam stacks up against other NBC TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

The Thing About Pam is based on an actual events and a second season isn’t expected. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will NBC cancel or renew The Thing About Pam for season two? This show is based on a true story so it seems pretty clear that it will end with its season finale. Subscribe for free alerts on The Thing About Pam cancellation or renewal news.



