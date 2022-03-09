Network: NBC

Episodes: Ongoing (hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: March 8, 2022 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Renée Zellweger, Josh Duhamel, Judy Greer, Katy Mixon, Glenn Fleshler, Gideon Adlon, Sean Bridgers, Suanne Spoke, Mac Brandt, and Kieth Morrison.

TV show description:

A crime drama series, The Thing About Pam TV show is narrated by Morrison and is based on an actual case that was featured on several episodes of Dateline NBC.

Taking place in 2011 Missouri, the story is based on the brutal murder of Betsy Faria (Mixon) that resulted in the conviction of her husband, Russ (Fleshler). He insisted that he didn’t kill his wife and Russ Faria was later exonerated. The brutal crime set off a chain of events that would expose a diabolical scheme deeply involving Betsy’s co-worker, Pam Hupp (Zellweger).

Series Finale:

Episode #TBD

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD

