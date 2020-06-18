Dateline NBC: News Series Renewed for 2020-21 Season

This isn’t surprising news — Dateline is staying on the airwaves. NBC has confirmed they’ve renewed the TV show through the 2020-21 season.

Currently in its 28th season, the long-running news series covers stories ranging from mysteries to documentaries and in-depth investigations. Anchor Lester Holt is joined by NBC correspondents like Andrea Canning, Hoda Kotb, Josh Mankiewicz, Keith Morrison, and Dennis Murphy. Contributing anchors include Willie Geist, Natalie Morales, Meredith Vieira, Kate Snow, and Craig Melvin.

The Friday editions of the 28th season of Dateline NBC average a 0.56 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.59 million viewers. Compared to the Friday episodes of season 27, that’s down by 1% in the demo and up by 7% in viewership.

What do you think? Do you watch Dateline on Friday nights? Will you watch the upcoming season of this NBC series?