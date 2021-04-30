Menu

LEGO Masters: Season Two; FOX Teases 2021 Return of Competition Series

by Regina Avalos,

LEGO Masters TV show on FOX: (canceled or renewed?)

CR: Tom Griscom/FOX

LEGO Masters has a premiere date for season two on FOX and the network has released new details about the upcoming season. The competition series is getting bolder and bigger with its challenges and Will Arnett has returned as host.

FOX revealed more about LEGO Masters season two in a press release.

“Bringing imagination, design and creativity to life, Season Two of LEGO MASTERS – hosted and executive-produced by Will Arnett – premieres Tuesday, June 1 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX, when 12 new pairs of LEGO(R) enthusiasts go head-to-head, with infinite possibilities and an unlimited supply of LEGO(R) bricks. The new duos are set to compete against each other in even more ambitious brick-building challenges – including an earthquake tower challenge, a demolition derby, a LEGO(R) fashion show and more – to be crowned the country’s most talented amateur LEGO(R) builders.

In each episode, Arnett, alongside expert Brickmasters and LEGO(R) employees Amy Corbett and Jamie Berard, will encourage the builders, introduce incredible challenges and put their creativity and skills to the test. The competing pairs who impress the Brickmasters the most will progress to the next round, until the finale, during which the top teams will face off for a $100,000 cash prize, the ultimate LEGO(R) trophy and the grand title of LEGO MASTERS.”

Meet the 24 LEGO MASTERS Contestants:

DAVE & RICHARD Age: 43 I 39 Cities: Chicago, IL | Brooklyn, NY Relationship: Friends

CALEB & JACOB Age: 22 I 22 City: La Crosse, WI Relationship: Brothers

BRYAN & LAUREN Age: 25 I 22 Cities: Laguna Beach, CA Relationship: Siblings

SUSAN & JEN Age: 44 I 48 Cities: American Fork, UT Relationship: Friends

ZACH & TIM Age: 18 I 47 City: Gaylord, MI Relationship: Father-Son

JACK & DAWN Age: 67 I 59 Cities: Milton, OH | Coopersville, MI Relationship: Siblings

NATALIE & MICHELLE Age: 32 | 42 Cities: Tulsa, OK | Mesa, AZ Relationship: Friends

SYREETA & RANDALL Age: 33 I 34 Cities: Queens, NY | Chicago, IL Relationship: Friends

PARAS & MOTO Age: 48 I 48 Cities: Boston, MA | Denver, CO Relationship: Friends

MARK & STEVEN Age: 27 I 25 City: Atlanta, GA Relationship: Brothers

MARIA & PHILIP Age: 38 I 38 City: Grand Rapids, MI Relationship: Married Couple

ZACK & WAYNE Age: 26 I 28 City: Stockton, CA Relationship: Brothers

Endemol Shine North America, Tuesday’s Child and Plan B Entertainment produce LEGO MASTERS, under license from The LEGO(R) Group. Showrunner Anthony Dominici executive-produces with Arnett; alongside Sharon Levy, DJ Nurre and Michael Heyerman from Endemol Shine North America; Karen Smith and Steph Harris from Tuesday’s Child; Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner and Christina Oh from Plan B; and Jill Wilfert and Robert May from The LEGO(R) Group.

What do you think? Are you a fan of LEGO Masters on FOX? Do you plan to watch season two?



