Dancing with the Stars: Season 33 Renewal; ABC Series Returning for 2024-25

ABC isn’t making the same mistake twice, at least for now. The network is keeping Dancing with the Stars on the air and has renewed the show for a 33rd season. The 32nd season finished airing in December.

A competition series, the Dancing with the Stars TV show is hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough, with Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough serving as judges. On the show, celebrities are paired with professional dancers and each couple performs predetermined dances. They compete against the participants for judges’ points and audience votes. The couple that receives the lowest combined score is eliminated each week. By the end, one couple will win the coveted trophy. Celebrities competing in cycle 32 are Tyson Beckford, Xochitl Gomez, Alyson Hannigan, Harry Jowsey, Charity Lawson, Ariana Madix, Jason Mraz, Adrian Peterson, Lele Pons, Mira Sorvino, Jamie Lynn Spears, Mauricio Umansky, Matt Walsh, and Barry Williams. The dancers are Brandon Armstrong, Rylee Arnold, Alan Bersten, Artem Chigvintsev, Val Chmerkovskiy, Sasha Farber, Koko Iwasaki, Jenna Johnson, Daniella Karagach, Peta Murgatroyd, Pasha Pashkov, Gleb Savchenko, Emma Slater, and Britt Stewart.

Airing on Tuesday nights, the 32nd season of Dancing with the Stars averaged a 0.61 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 5.00 million viewers. Compared to season 30 (which aired in Spring 2022), that’s down by 18% in the demo and up by 2% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM).

After a season as a Disney+ exclusive series, Dancing with the Stars returned to ABC and became the network’s most-watched series in the traditional ratings.

It’s unknown when viewers can expect to see season 33, but ABC is expected to release its Fall 2024 schedule soon.

Today, ABC also renewed American Idol (season 23), The Bachelor (season 29), Celebrity Jeopardy! (season three), Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (season five), The Conners (seventh and final season), Shark Tank (season 16), and What Would You Do? (season 17). Meanwhile, comedy series Not Dead Yet has been cancelled and won’t return for season three.

What do you think? Have you enjoyed seeing Dancing with the Stars back on ABC? Are you glad to know it’s been renewed for a 33rd season?

