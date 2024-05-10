Shark Tank: Season 16 Renewal; ABC Series to Return for 2024-25

The “sharks” will be back hunting for new deals during the 2024-25 television season. ABC has renewed Shark Tank for a 16th season. The show’s 15th season finished airing last week.

A business-themed reality series, the Shark Tank TV show follows company owners and inventors as they seek investments from a group of savvy, wealthy investors who are “self-made” tycoons. The regular “sharks” are Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, and Kevin O’Leary. The sharks offer everyday people a shot at the American dream and the possibility of striking business deals to grow their companies beyond their wildest dreams. Guest “sharks” in season 15 include Jason Blum, Emma Grede, Daniel Lubetzky, Candace Nelson, and Michael Rubin.

Airing on Friday, the 15th season of Shark Tank averages a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.23 million viewers. Compared to season 14, that’s down by 22% in the demo and down by 11% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM).

Today, ABC also renewed American Idol (season 23), The Bachelor (season 29), Celebrity Jeopardy! (season three), Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (season five), The Conners (seventh and final season), Dancing with the Stars (season 33), and What Would You Do? (season 17). Meanwhile, comedy series Not Dead Yet has been cancelled and won’t return for season three.

What do you think? Have you kept up with the Shark Tank TV series after all these years? Are you looking forward to seeing the 16th season?

