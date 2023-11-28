Shark Tank: Season 16; Mark Cuban Says He’s Leaving the ABC Series

Shark Tank may be losing one of its regulars. Mark Cuban has announced he is exiting the ABC reality series at the upcoming 16th season. The network has not officially announced a renewal of the reality series. Season 15 features Cuban, Daymond John, Barbara Corcoran, Robert Herjavec, Kevin O’Leary, and Lori Greiner.

Cuban said the following about leaving Shark Tank, per THR:

“I just want to have a couple summers with my teens before they go off on their own. Nothing to do with the show. I love it. I love being on it. I love what [it] represents and how it motivates entrepreneurs around the world. On the one hand, I understand that nobody should have this much wealth, but it is what it is. You make the best of it, and I don’t feel guilty about it at all. I busted my ass to get here.”

Cuban first announced his intention to leave the series in an appearance on the All the Smoke podcast last week. He had nothing but praise for Shark Tank when he spoke about exiting. He said the following:

“I love it because it sends the message the American dream is alive and well. I feel like in doing Shark Tank all these years, we’ve trained multiple generations of entrepreneurs that if somebody can come from Iowa or Sacramento or wherever, and show up on the carpet of Shark Tank and show their business and get a deal, it’s going to inspire generations of kids.”

This is not the first time Cuban has said he was departing the series since he joined as a guest shark during its second season, so his exit is not official, per TV Line.

What do you think? Do you want to see more seasons of Shark Tank? Will you continue to watch the ABC series without Mark Cuban?