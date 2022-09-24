Shark Tank: Season 14 Viewer Votes

Some crazy new product from the 14th season of ABC’s Shark Tank TV show could become the next big thing. As we all know, Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Shark Tank is cancelled or renewed for season 15. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the 14th season episodes of Shark Tank here.

An ABC business-themed reality series, the Shark Tank TV show follows company owners and inventors as they seek investments from a group of savvy, wealthy investors who are “self-made” tycoons. The regular “sharks” are Robert Herjavec, Kevin O’Leary, Barbara Corcoran, Daymond John, Mark Cuban, and Lori Greiner. The sharks offer everyday people a shot at the American dream and the possibility of striking business deals to grow their companies beyond their wildest dreams. Guest “sharks” in season 14 include Emma Grede, Gwyneth Paltrow, Peter Jones, Daniel Lubetzky, Kendra Scott, and Tony Xu.





What do you think? Which season 14 episodes of the Shark Tank TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that Shark Tank should be cancelled or renewed for a 15th season on ABC?