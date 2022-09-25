Shark Tank: Season 14 Ratings



The Shark Tank series has been a solid performer for ABC in the ratings, for more than a decade. It draws viewers on Friday nights (when network viewership is low) and can be used to fill empty spots in the schedule as needed. Though the series is produced by an outside studio, Shark Tank is still likely a good financial deal for the network. Could Shark Tank be cancelled, or is it sure to be renewed for season 15? Stay tuned.

A business-themed reality series, the Shark Tank TV show follows company owners and inventors as they seek investments from a group of savvy, wealthy investors who are “self-made” tycoons. The regular “sharks” are Robert Herjavec, Kevin O’Leary, Barbara Corcoran, Daymond John, Mark Cuban, and Lori Greiner. The sharks offer everyday people a shot at the American dream and the possibility of striking business deals to grow their companies beyond their wildest dreams. Guest “sharks” in season 14 include Emma Grede, Gwyneth Paltrow, Peter Jones, Daniel Lubetzky, Kendra Scott, and Tony Xu.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

9/24 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

For comparisons: Season 13 of Shark Tank on ABC averaged a 0.54 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.73 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



