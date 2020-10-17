Shark Tank: Season 12 Ratings



The “sharks” continue to make deals and help entrepreneurs (and themselves) make lots of cash but, that doesn’t mean that viewers will necessarily want to keep watching. Shark Tank has done well in the ratings for ABC but, how long will it be before viewers tire of the format and move on? Will Shark Tank be cancelled or renewed for season 13? Stay tuned.

An entrepreneurial-themed reality show, Shark Tank features business owners and inventors seeking investments from a group of savvy, wealthy investors who are “self-made” tycoons. The regular “sharks” are Robert Herjavec, Kevin O’Leary, Barbara Corcoran, Daymond John, Mark Cuban, and Lori Greiner. They offer everyday people a shot at the American dream and the possibility of striking business deals beyond their wildest dreams. Guest entrepreneurs in Shark Tank season 12 include Blake Mycoskie, Kendra Scott, Alex Rodriguez, and Daniel Lubetzky.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

10/17 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

For comparisons: Season 11 of Shark Tank on ABC averaged a 0.70 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.89 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national numbers (unless noted with an “*”). These are different from the fast affiliate numbers which are just estimates of the actual ratings. The final nationals are typically released within 24 hours of the programming or, in the case of weekends and holidays, a couple days later.



What do you think? Do you like the Shark Tank TV series on ABC? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a 13th season?