Last Man Standing: Season Nine Ratings

When ABC cancelled Last Man Standing after six seasons in 2017, it looked like that was the end of this comedy series. Then, FOX revived it in 2018. Now, three seasons later, the show is ending once again. Is this truly the end for Last Man Standing or, could the Baxters return for a 10th season or special event someday? Stay tuned.

A family comedy series, Last Man Standing stars Tim Allen, Nancy Travis, Hector Elizondo, Amanda Fuller, Christoph Sanders, Molly McCook, Jordan Masterson, Jonathan Adams, and Krista Marie Yu. The series revolves around Mike Baxter (Allen), the marketing director of the Outdoor Man sporting goods stores and a “man’s man”. His family doesn’t see eye-to-eye with him so it can sometimes be a little tough for Mike to stand his ground and stay in touch with his inner man. In season nine, the series jumps ahead into the near future. Mike and Vanessa contemplate their own future, including Mike’s imminent retirement from Outdoor Man — and who could be his successor.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season eight of Last Man Standing on FOX averaged a 0.74 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 4.25 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national numbers (unless noted with an “*”). These are different from the fast affiliate numbers which are just estimates of the actual ratings. The final nationals are typically released within 24 hours of the programming or, in the case of weekends and holidays, a couple days later.

