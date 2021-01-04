Will Mike truly retire in the ninth season of the Last Man Standing TV show on FOX? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Last Man Standing is cancelled or renewed for season 10 (in this case, we know it’s ending). Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustration when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the ninth season episodes of Last Man Standing here.

A FOX family comedy series, Last Man Standing stars Tim Allen, Nancy Travis, Hector Elizondo, Amanda Fuller, Christoph Sanders, Molly McCook, Jordan Masterson, Jonathan Adams, and Krista Marie Yu. The series revolves around Mike Baxter (Allen), the marketing director of the Outdoor Man sporting goods stores and a “man’s man”. His family doesn’t see eye-to-eye with him so it can sometimes be a little tough for Mike to stand his ground and stay in touch with his inner man. In season nine, the series jumps ahead into the near future. Mike and Vanessa contemplate their own future, including Mike’s imminent retirement from Outdoor Man — and who could be his successor.





What do you think? Which season nine episodes of the Last Man Standing TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that Last Man Standing should be ending on FOX? Do you think it should return for a 10th season someday? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.