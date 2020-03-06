Is Mike the master of his domain in the eighth season of the Last Man Standing TV show on FOX? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Last Man Standing is cancelled or renewed for season nine. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustration when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the eighth season episodes of Last Man Standing here.

A FOX sitcom, Last Man Standing stars Tim Allen, Nancy Travis, Hector Elizondo, Amanda Fuller, Christoph Sanders, Molly McCook, Jordan Masterson, Jonathan Adams, and Krista Marie Yu. Guest stars include Kaitlyn Dever, Jet Jurgensmeyer, Jay Leno, Terry Bradshaw, Susan Sullivan, Tisha Campbell, and Bill Engvall. The series revolves around Mike Baxter (Allen), the marketing director of the Outdoor Man sporting goods stores and a “man’s man”. His family doesn’t see eye-to-eye with him so it can sometimes be a little tough for Mike to stand his ground and stay in touch with his inner man.





What do you think? Which season eight episodes of the Last Man Standing TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that Last Man Standing should be cancelled or renewed for a ninth season on FOX? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.