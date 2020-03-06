Is Mike the master of his domain in the eighth season of the Last Man Standing TV show on FOX? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Last Man Standing is cancelled or renewed for season nine. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustration when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the eighth season episodes of Last Man Standing here.
A FOX sitcom, Last Man Standing stars Tim Allen, Nancy Travis, Hector Elizondo, Amanda Fuller, Christoph Sanders, Molly McCook, Jordan Masterson, Jonathan Adams, and Krista Marie Yu. Guest stars include Kaitlyn Dever, Jet Jurgensmeyer, Jay Leno, Terry Bradshaw, Susan Sullivan, Tisha Campbell, and Bill Engvall. The series revolves around Mike Baxter (Allen), the marketing director of the Outdoor Man sporting goods stores and a “man’s man”. His family doesn’t see eye-to-eye with him so it can sometimes be a little tough for Mike to stand his ground and stay in touch with his inner man.
All of the past shows of Last Man Standing were so much better than the dumb down version that is the tv show now.
This show has really gone downhill. I always liked it but with all the cast changes, it isn’t good anymore. Miss Eve, do NOT LIKE The new Mandy at all. She is not a believable character at all. Do NOT LIKE the exchange student or storyline. It seems very phony and forced.
I agree wholeheartedly with Karen Weatherby. The loss of the original Mandy was a big punch to the gut; the replacement Mandy just doesn’t cut it at all. But the final gut punch was trying to replace Eve with a foreign exchange student. Just doesn’t work. The smart-asian-wise-alec jokes are stale and unoriginal. Add to this mix the replacement of the original Carol with some smart-mouthed Carol as the next door neighbor simply is unbelievable. Loved this show until this season… now its time to put it out of our misery and pull the plug. We’ll always have reruns of… Read more »