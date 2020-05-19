Last Man Standing: Season Nine; Tim Allen Sitcom Renewed for 2020-21 Season on FOX

Last Man Standing is sticking around. FOX just announced they’ve renewed the TV show for a ninth season which is expected to air sometime in 2021 (depending on when production can resume).

The comedy series revolves around Mike Baxter (Tim Allen), the marketing director of the Outdoor Man sporting goods stores and a “man’s man”. His family doesn’t see eye-to-eye with him so it can sometimes be a little tough for Mike to stand his ground and stay in touch with his inner man. The cast also includes Nancy Travis, Hector Elizondo, Amanda Fuller, Christoph Sanders, Molly McCook, Jordan Masterson, Jonathan Adams, and Krista Marie Yu.

The eighth season of Last Man Standing averaged a 0.74 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 4.25 million viewers. Compared to season seven, that’s down by 32% in the demo and down by 26% in viewership. Despite the ratings dip, Last Man Standing is still one of FOX‘s higher-rated scripted TV shows for the 2019-20 season.

FOX’s The Resident was also renewed for a fourth season today. “The Resident and Last Man Standing are such important parts of FOX, and we’re so pleased they will be returning next season,” said Michael Thorn, President, Entertainment, for FOX Entertainment. “We want to thank all of the writers, actors, directors, producers and talented crews for both of these shows, and, of course, our friends and producing partners at 20th Century Fox Television.”

What do you think? Do you watch the Last Man Standing TV show? Will you watch season nine on FOX?