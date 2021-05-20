Network: ABC, FOX

Episodes: 194 (half-hour)

Seasons: Nine

TV show dates: October 11, 2011 — April 20, 2021

Series status: Cancelled on ABC then Revived on FOX then Ended again

Performers include: Tim Allen, Nancy Travis, Alexandra Krosney, Molly Ephraim, Kaitlyn Dever, Christoph Sanders, Héctor Elizondo, Amanda Fuller, Flynn Morrison, Jordan Masterson, Jonathan Adams, Molly McCook, Jet Jurgensmeyer, and Krista Marie Yu.

TV show description:

This TV series revolves around a guy who’s surrounded by women. Mike Baxter (Tim Allen) is a man’s man who doesn’t understand what’s happened to the world. These days, women run for president, serve in our military, and provide for their family while men sit in tanning beds and get their cuticles shaped. As the marketing director of a sporting goods store called Outdoor Man, Mike dedicates his life to reminding the world what makes men men. With the help of his co-workers Ed and Kyle, Mike uses his Outdoor Man video log to vent his aggression.

Mike’s dedicated wife is Vanessa (Nancy Travis). She’s a caring mother, grandmother, and geologist who doesn’t let her husband get away with much. After taking a career break to raise her three daughters, Vanessa returned to work and quickly received a promotion. That leaves less time for her family and for taking care of Mike, much to his chagrin.

Kristin Baxter (Alexandra Krosney, then Amanda Fuller) is an independent 20-year-old single mother who’s constantly fighting the urge to take a nap. Between chasing around her baby son, Boyd, and working at a diner, she rarely has a moment to herself. Kristin recently moved back in with her family, which has allowed her the luxury of free child care and a few moments of much-needed rest.

Mandy Baxter (Molly Ephraim then Molly McCook) is Mike and Vanessa’s self-centered 17-year-old daughter. She loves spending her father’s income and also uses her free time to updating her website, Mandyland, and going out for mani-pedis with her boyfriend. She can’t tell you who won the civil war, but she already knows who will win on The Bachelorette this season. Constantly connected, Mandy is always texting, blogging, and vlogging.

Eve Baxter (Kaitlyn Dever) is the youngest, toughest, and most athletic Baxter daughter. She isn’t interested in clothes, make-up, or what her hair looks like and would rather play full-contact football with the Broncos. Not surprisingly, she’s Mike’s little buddy.

Mike is employed by Ed Alzate (Hector Elizondo), the thick-skinned and opinionated owner of Outdoor Man. An old-school guy, he essentially wrote the book on how to live a man’s life. With his years of experience, Ed coaches Mike on how to handle his problems both at work and at home.

Working under Mike is Kyle, a charming, naive young man who’s desperately in need of a dominant male role model. At the store, he mainly performs mindless and humiliating tasks that no one else will do. His long blond hair and submissive personality may not make him first pick on the football field, but he holds his own at Outdoor Man.

Series Finale:

Episode #194 — Keep on Truckin

After Mike’s beloved truck is stolen, just as he completes his 10-year renovation on it, the Baxter family and friends gather together for an emotional goodbye.

First aired: May 20, 2021.

