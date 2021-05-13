Shark Tank: Season 13; ABC Series Renewed for 2021-22 Season

The sharks are heading back to the tank for a 13th year. ABC has renewed the Shark Tank TV series for the 2021-22 television season.

An entrepreneurial-themed reality show, Shark Tank features business owners and inventors seeking investments from a group of savvy, wealthy investors who are “self-made” tycoons. The regular “sharks” are Robert Herjavec, Kevin O’Leary, Barbara Corcoran, Daymond John, Mark Cuban, and Lori Greiner. They offer everyday people a shot at the American dream and the possibility of striking business deals beyond their wildest dreams. Guest entrepreneurs in season 12 of Shark Tank include Blake Mycoskie, Kendra Scott, Alex Rodriguez, and Daniel Lubetzky.

Airing on Friday nights, the 12th season of Shark Tank averages a 0.68 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 4.17 million viewers in the live+same day ratings. Compared to season 11, that’s down by 3% in the demo and up by 7% in viewership. There are two episodes remaining in the 25 episode season.

The renewal announcement was made on social media.

What a deal! We'll be back for another new season. 🙌 Who's ready for more #SharkTank on ABC?! pic.twitter.com/NNkvImrwMJ — Shark Tank (@ABCSharkTank) May 13, 2021

Today, the network also renewed America’s Funniest Home Videos (season 32), American Idol (season 20), and Supermarket Sweep (season two).

ABC status sheet to track the alphabet network’s new series pickups, renewals, and cancellations. You can find lists of cancelled shows here. Check out ourto track the alphabet network’s new series pickups, renewals, and cancellations. You can find lists of cancelled shows