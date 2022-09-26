Shark Tank: Season 15 — Has the ABC TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

These “sharks” can get vicious — when it comes to making a deal. Has the Shark Tank TV show been cancelled or renewed for a 15th season on ABC? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Shark Tank, season 15. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the ABC television network, the Shark Tank TV show follows company owners and inventors as they seek investments from a group of savvy, wealthy investors who are “self-made” tycoons. The regular “sharks” are Robert Herjavec, Kevin O’Leary, Barbara Corcoran, Daymond John, Mark Cuban, and Lori Greiner. The sharks offer everyday people a shot at the American dream and the possibility of striking business deals to grow their companies beyond their wildest dreams. Guest “sharks” in season 14 include Emma Grede, Gwyneth Paltrow, Peter Jones, Daniel Lubetzky, Kendra Scott, and Tony Xu.



Season 14 Ratings

The 14th season of Shark Tank averages a 0.48 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.79 million viewers. Compared to season 13, that’s down by 11% in the demo and up by 2% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Shark Tank stacks up against other ABC TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of September 26, 2022, Shark Tank has not been cancelled or renewed for a 15th season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will ABC cancel or renew Shark Tank for season 15? The show has been a solid performer for the network for years, and likely doesn’t cost ABC as much as scripted series. It feels like a win-win for ABC and the “sharks,” so I’m confident that Shark Tank will be renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Shark Tank cancellation or renewal news.



