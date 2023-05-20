Run the Burbs, Children Ruin Everything, The Spencer Sisters, I Am: CW Releases Trailers for New 2023-24 Series

The CW has a lot of new shows landing on the network for the 2023-24 broadcast season, and the network has now released trailers teasing the new arrivals – Children Ruin Everything, Everyone Else Burns, I Am, Run the Burbs, and The Spencer Sisters.

The CW also revealed more about the new series in a press release.

“CHILDREN RUIN EVERYTHING Created by Golden Globe(R) and Emmy(R) Award-winner Kurt Smeaton (“Schitt’s Creek”), CHILDREN RUIN EVERYTHING is a half hour comedy that follows Astrid (Meaghan Rath, “Being Human,” “Hawaii Five-0”) and James (Aaron Abrams, “Blindspot,” “Hannibal”), as they raise their two young children in the city, while struggling to hold onto their pre-kid life. Illustrating the hilarious and varied ways kids can wreck happiness, alter plans, annihilate goals and dreams, and force parents to re-invent their lives, the series also explores how maybe that re-invented life is somewhat okay, too. Nowhere near as good as that old, really great life. But still kind of nice. The series also stars Ennis Esmer (“Blindspot,” “Schitt’s Creek”), Nazneen Contractor (“Ransom,” “Heroes Reborn”), Logan Nicholson (“Blues Clues and You”), Mikayla SwamiNathan, Dmitry Chepovetsky (“Killjoys,” “Departure”), Veena Sood (“Corner Gas Animated,” “The Indian Detective”), Lisa Codrington (“Letterkenny,” “Anne With an E”), and Darius Rota. CHILDREN RUIN EVERYTHING is from award-winning New Metric Media. Chuck Tatham (“Modern Family,” “Arrested Development,” “How I Met Your Mother”), multiple Canadian Screen Award-winner Mark Montefiore (“Letterkenny,” “Shoresy”) and Meaghan Rath are executive producers, with Alyson Richards (“The Retreat”) serving as producer. The series is produced by New Metric Media in association with Bell Media’s CTV, with the participation of the Canada Media Fund and Bell Fund.

EVERYONE ELSE BURNS Blessings be upon the Lewises: a strictly religious family who believe the world will end within the decade. Patriarch David (Simon Bird, “Friday Night Dinner,” “The Inbetweeners”) longs for the church to promote him. Long-suffering Fiona (Kate O’Flynn, “Landscapers”) hungers for a life beyond sermons and squash. Aaron (Harry Connor) is a model young believer – except his drawings feature the rest of the family burning in hell. And anxious 17-year-old Rachel (Amy James-Kelly, “Three Families,” “Military Wives”) is about to fall for someone who could save her social life, but also damn her soul. Co-produced by JAX Media and Universal International Studios, a division of Universal Studio group, for Channel 4, EVERYONE ELSE BURNS is created and written by Dillon Mapletoft and Oliver Taylor. JAX Media’s Tony Hernandez and Brooke Posch serve as executive producers with Molly Seymour (JAX Media) producing and Nick Collett directing.

I AM FILMS The I AM franchise is an industry-leading and award-winning series of feature documentary films that showcase and celebrate American and global icons. I AM was launched in 2012 with the release of I Am Bruce Lee. Quickly building off the film’s tremendous success, a slate of feature documentaries was created under the I AM banner and launched the franchise with I Am Steve McQueen followed by films on Evel Knievel, Chris Farley, John F. Kennedy Jr., Heath Ledger, Sam Kinison, Martin Luther King Jr., Paul Walker, Richard Pryor, Patrick Swayze, Jackie O, Burt Reynolds and Alfred Hitchcock. The films feature incredible casts and A-list storytellers that have an authentic and profound connection to its subjects, a distinct cinematic sensibility and meticulously curated archival content. I AM is created and produced by Network Entertainment led by producer Derik Murray and a producing team of John Barbisan, Jesse James Miller, Adrian Buitenhuis, Paul Gertz, Brian Gersh and Kent Wingerak.

RUN THE BURBS RUN THE BURBS follows the Phams, a young, bold Vietnamese-South Asian family taking a different approach to living life to the fullest, while changing the way we think about contemporary family values and life in the burbs. Often the instigators of community events and always the first to know what’s going on in the neighborhood, the Phams have become the heart of their cul-de-sac. Through all the challenges and stresses of everyday suburban life, the Phams take on the world as a cohesive unit. Because together, nothing can beat phamily. Andrew Phung (“Kim’s Convenience”), who co-created and executive produces the series with Scott Townend, stars as stay-at-home dad Andrew Pham. Rakhee Morzaria (“What We Do in the Shadows”) stars as Andrew’s free-spirited entrepreneur wife Camille, Zoriah Wong (“Nancy Drew”) as their teenage daughter Khia, and Roman Pesino (“Odd Squad”) as their clever young son Leo. RUN THE BURBS is a CBC Original Production produced by Pier 21 Films and distributed by Fifth Season.

THE SPENCER SISTERS THE SPENCER SISTERS is a female-led, lighthearted procedural that follows mystery novelist Victoria Spencer (Lea Thompson, Back to the Future, “Caroline in the City”) and her daughter Darby Spencer (Stacey Farber, “Superman & Lois,” “Schitt’s Creek”) who are mistaken as sisters as they tackle puzzling cases. Joining the cast in supporting roles are Thomas Antony Olajide (Learn To Swim) as Darby’s high school best friend and local cop Zane Graham; Edward Ruttle (“Arctic Air”) as Darby’s high school flame Doctor Lucas Collins; Husein Madhavji (“Saving Hope”) as Victoria’s “IT Consultant” (a.k.a. hacker) Alastair Dhumal; Ayesha Mansur Gonsalves (“Sort Of”) as Victoria’s feisty literary agent Sarita Stark; Rodrigo Massa (“El Dragon: Return of a Warrior”) as Zane’s husband Antonio Pereira, who operates a Brazilian bistro; Kaitlyn Leeb (“Spinning Out”) as Lindsay Yip – a hotshot lawyer who is Lucas’ fiancée; and Adam Hurtig (Cult of Chucky) as the lead detective of the local police force. THE SPENCER SISTERS is produced by eOne and Buffalo Gal Pictures. The series is created by Alan McCullough (“Private Eyes”, “Rookie Blue”) and executive produced and co-showrun by McCullough and Jenn Engels (“Sort Of”). Jocelyn Hamilton and Tecca Crosby serve as executive producers for eOne. Phyllis Laing and Jennifer Beasley are executive producers for Buffalo Gal Pictures.”

Premiere dates for these new CW arrivals will be announced later.

