Walker: Season Four; Jared Padalecki Series Renewed on CW for 2023-24

Cordell and his crew will be back in action next season. The CW has renewed Walker for a fourth year. The third season wraps on Thursday night.

An action series and a reboot of Walker, Texas Ranger, the Walker TV show stars Jared Padalecki, Ashley Reyes, Keegan Allen, Mitch Pileggi, Molly Hagan, Violet Brinson, Kale Culley, Coby Bell, Jeff Pierre, and Odette Annable. Texas Ranger Cordell Walker (Padalecki) is a widower and father who has his own moral code. He returns home to Austin, Texas after being undercover for nearly a year. He tries to reconnect with his son August (Culley) and daughter Stella (Brinson), as well as his brother Liam (Allen) and parents Abeline (Hagan) and Bonham (Pileggi). At work, Walker’s former colleague Larry James (Bell) is now his Ranger Captain. In season three, Walker is being held captive by an anarchist group who is determined to break him. He must face a painful memory from his past he’s never shared with anyone and team up with an unexpected ally, Julia (Anna Enger), if he wants to get out alive.

The third season of Walker averages a 0.09 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 701,000 viewers in the live+same day ratings (includes all DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season two, that’s down by 20% in the demo and down by 22% in viewership. In the live+7 day ratings, the show picks up nearly 80% more viewers in delayed viewership.

“Over the past three seasons, Walker has become the top performing series on The CW with a passionate fanbase and a fantastic cast and creative team led by Jared Padalecki, who has now been a leading man on the network for over twenty years,” said Brad Schwartz, President of Entertainment, The CW Network. “As we build a great big new future for The CW, we are thrilled to be staying in business with our partners at CBS Studios and we cannot wait to have Walker back on the schedule.”

“I’m so excited and grateful to continue the Walker legacy for another season alongside our partners at CBS Studios and The CW,” said star and executive producer Padalecki. “We can’t wait to make season four bigger and better than ever and to lasso even more fans into the Walker family. Let’s ride!”

Of CW’s current original scripted series, only All American and Walker have been renewed for next season. Nexstar, which now owns a majority stake in the network, is focusing on utilizing unscripted and acquired scripted series to fill the schedule. So, we may or may not see higher-rated shows like All American Homecoming or Superman & Lois get renewed for 2023-24.

What do you think? Have you kept up with the Walker TV series? Are you glad to know that this CW series has been renewed for a fourth season?

