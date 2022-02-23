Walker: Season Two; Ashley Reyes Cast as Jared Padalecki’s New Partner on CW Series

Walker has made an addition to its cast. Ashley Reyes has joined the Jared Padalecki drama series as the title character’s new partner. Co-star Lindsay Morgan departed the CW series earlier this season.

Starring Padalecki, Molly Hagan, Keegan Allen, Violet Brinson, Kale Culley, Coby Bell, Jeff Pierre, Mitch Pileggi, and Odette Annable, Walker is a reboot of the classic CBS series starring Chuck Norris.

Deadline revealed the following about Reyes’ role in The CW series:

“A spirited, uncensored, strong Texas Ranger based in Dallas who served as a Texas state trooper for 8 years before that, Cassie is unconventional and wily, quick on her feet. She knows that she’s one of the only women in her field and that the odds are always against her, but rather than color inside the lines, Cassie chooses to splash vivid colors all over the canvas.”

Reyes joins the series in the episode set to air on March 3rd.

What do you think? Are you excited to see a new partner for Walker on The CW?