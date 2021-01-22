Network: The CW

Episodes: Ongoing (hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: January 21, 2021 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Jared Padalecki, Lindsey Morgan, Keegan Allen, Mitch Pileggi, Molly Hagan, Violet Brinson, Kale Culley, Coby Bell, and Jeff Pierre.

TV show description:

An action series, Walker is a reboot of the Walker, Texas Ranger TV show which ran for 200 episodes over eight seasons on CBS (in addition to a TV movie).

In the story, Texas Ranger Cordell Walker (Padalecki) is a widower and father with his own moral code. He returns home to Austin, Texas after being undercover for nearly a year and discovers there’s harder work to be done at home.

Walker attempts to reconnect with his creative and thoughtful son, August (Culley), and his headstrong, somewhat rebellious teenaged daughter, Stella (Brinson), and navigate changes with the rest of the family.

His ADA brother, William “Liam” Walker (Allen), returned home from New York and stepped in during Walker’s absence. This makes it all the more difficult for Walker to resume his place in the family. Abeline (Hagan), the perceptive matriarch of the Walker clan, doesn’t hesitate to speak her mind to keep everyone in line. The sons’ traditional rancher father, Bonham (Pileggi), isn’t much for long-winded, sentimental prattling, but he voices his opinion when it counts most.

At work, Walker’s former colleague, Larry James (Bell), is now his Ranger Captain and both men need time to adjust to their new dynamic. Walker finds unexpected common ground with his new partner, Micki Ramirez (Morgan). She knows there’s a lot at stake as one of the first women in Texas Rangers’ history and is quick to school Walker on curbing his maverick ways.

Walker’s not Micki’s only distraction though, as her relationship with an old friend, Trey (Pierre) becomes more serious.

The series closely follows Walker as he tries to balance all the new details in his old life while growing increasingly suspicious about the circumstances surrounding the death of his wife (Genevieve Padalecki).

Series Finale:

Episode #TBD

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD





