Masters of Illusion: Season 13; The CW Renews Magic Series for 2023-24

More magic is on the way. The CW has renewed Masters of Illusion for a 10th season, the program’s 13th season overall.

A stage magic series, the Masters of Illusion TV show debuted in 2000 and ran for three seasons between Pax TV and MyNetworkTV. In 2014, The CW revived it with Dean Cain as host. The mystifying series features escape artists, cutting-edge illusionists, and other talented performers. In front of a studio audience, these modern magicians demonstrate their perplexing and astonishing skills with performances that include interactive magic tricks, astounding escapes, sleight-of-hand, large-scale illusions and boisterous comedy routines.

Airing on Saturday nights, the 12th season of Masters of Illusion averages a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 380,000 viewers. Compared to season 11, that’s up by 6% in the demo and up by 21% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Episodes pick up an average of more than 10% more viewers in the live+7 day ratings.

Season 13 of Masters of Illusion will air on Saturday nights on The CW this fall. A specific premiere date will be announced this summer.

What do you think? Have you been watching the Masters of Illusion TV series on The CW? Are you glad this venerable show will return for the 2023-24 TV season?

