Masters of Illusion: Season 12? Has the CW Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Has the Masters of Illusion TV show been cancelled or renewed for a 12th season on The CW?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on The CW television network, Masters of Illusion is a stage magic series. It debuted on Pax TV in 2000 and ran for two seasons, moved to MyNetworkTV for a third year, and was subsequently cancelled. In 2014, The CW revived it on Friday nights. Dean Cain hosts the series, which features magicians performing escapes, large-scale illusions, and sleight-of-hand tricks in front of a live audience.



Season 11 Ratings

The 11th season of Masters of Illusion averages a 0.08 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 445,000 viewers. Compared to season 10, that’s down by 27% in the demo and down by 33% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Masters of Illusion stacks up against other CW TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

Masters of Illusion has been renewed for a 12th season which will debut (TBD). Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

We don’t have to wonder about the future of Masters of Illusion for the immediate future. The CW show has already been renewed for season 12. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Masters of Illusion cancellation or renewal news.



What do you think? Are you glad that the Masters of Illusion TV show has been renewed for a 12th season? How would you feel if The CW had cancelled this TV series, instead?