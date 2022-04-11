Menu

Masters of Illusion: Season 11 Ratings

Published:

Masters of Illusion TV show on The CW: season 11 ratings

We don’t have to worry about Masters of Illusion being cancelled right now. The CW has already renewed the series for a 12th season. Could that be the end of this venerable series? How long will Masters of Illusion continue? Stay tuned.

A stage magic series, Masters of Illusion debuted on Pax TV in 2000 and ran for two seasons before moving to MyNetworkTV for a third year before being cancelled. In 2014, The CW revived it on Friday nights. Dean Cain hosts the series, which features magicians performing escapes, large-scale illusions, and sleight-of-hand tricks in front of a live audience.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season 10 of Masters of Illusion on The CW averaged a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 669,000 viewers. The network broke season 10 up between the 2019-20 and 2020-21 broadcast seasons.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.

What do you think? Do you like the Masters of Illusion TV series on The CW? Are you glad that it’s been renewed for a 12th season?




