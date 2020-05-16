Will viewers return for more magic in the 10th season of the Masters of Illusion TV show on The CW? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Masters of Illusion is cancelled or renewed for season 11 (in this case, we know it’s been renewed). Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustration when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the 10th season episodes of Masters of Illusion here.

A CW stage magic show, Masters of Illusion debuted on Pax TV in 2000 and ran for two seasons before moving to MyNetworkTV for a third year before being cancelled. In 2014, The CW revived it on Friday nights. Dean Cain hosts the series, which features magicians performing escapes, large-scale illusions, and sleight-of-hand tricks in front of a live audience.





What do you think? Which season 10 episodes of the Masters of Illusion TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that Masters of Illusion should have been cancelled instead of renewed for an 11th season on The CW? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.