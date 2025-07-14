What’s In the Box?: Netflix Orders High Stakes Game Show Hosted by Neil Patrick Harris

What’s in the Box? is headed to Netflix. The streaming service has ordered a new game show hosted by Neil Patrick Harris, which will have contestants taking on a guessing game.

Netflix shared the following about the series:

“Giant boxes conceal jaw-dropping prizes, wild surprises and unexpected reveals in What’s in the Box, a high-stakes arching game show that tests smarts, strategy and stamina. Over several episodes, pairs of contestants face off in fast-paced, addictive trivia rounds, racing to correctly guess what’s inside each box. But winning a prize is just the beginning. As the game unfolds, shifting alliances and unexpected twists mean only those with sharp instincts — and a little luck — will hold onto their winnings and claim victory.”

The premiere date for the six-episode series will be announced later.

What do you think? Will you watch this new Netflix game show when it arrives?