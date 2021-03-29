Lucifer: Season Five; Netflix Series to Resume Next Month

Fans of the Lucifer TV series are about to get more of “what they truly desire.” Netflix has announced that season five of the supernatural drama series will resume on Friday, May 28th. Eight episodes were released in August with another eight installments to come next month.

Lucifer stars Tom Ellis, Lauren German, DB Woodside, Lesley-Ann Brandt, Kevin Alejandro, Rachael Harris, Aimee Garcia, and Scarlett Estevez, with Dennis Haysbert and Alexander Koch recurring in season five. The supernatural procedural centers on Lucifer Morningstar (Ellis) who abandoned his throne, retired to Los Angeles, opened up a nightclub, and started helping LAPD Detective Chloe Decker (German) solve cases.

The series ran for three seasons on FOX (2016-18) before being cancelled. It was subsequently revived by Netflix for a fourth year (2019) and then, renewed for a fifth and final season of 16 episodes. Netflix subsequently decided to order a sixth and very final season of 10 episodes. It’s unclear when season six will be released but season five finishes next month.

Here to share some exciting news that you definitely did not already know: Season 5B of Lucifer premieres May 28! pic.twitter.com/JFWx9ecH9X — Netflix (@netflix) March 29, 2021

What do you think? Do you like the Lucifer TV series? Are you looking forward to watching the remaining episodes of season five?