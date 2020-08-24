Lucifer: Tom Ellis on Unfinished Season Five, How Sixth Season Renewal Changed It

Lucifer has premiered the first half of its fifth season on Netflix, and there is a lot more left of the series for its fans. There is the second half of season five and a 10 episode sixth season to come. Production on the second half of season five did not even complete due to the Coronavirus, but the cast will return to finish out that season soon.

Tom Ellis spoke about the way a season six renewal changed the end of the season and what happens next for Lucifer. He said the following about the Netflix series, per The Wrap:

“I had a Zoom meeting with the writers last week, so I got a complete outline of Season 6. It’s interesting because obviously we thought Season 5 was the final season for pretty much the majority of the time. So we were headed in a particular direction and we spent a lot of time thinking about what the end of our show would be. And then Netflix said, ‘You want to do some more?’ And we said, ‘OK, let’s just hold on a second.’ But basically, where we finish our show in Season 6 is where we were going to finish in Season 5 — but we obviously got another story to tell in between as a breaking off point. There’s now 10 episodes of another story that then ties in and comes back to where we were going to finish it. That’s what I can tell you.”

Ellis did not know when production will resume on season five. The series had five days left to shoot when production was shut down.

