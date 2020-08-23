Is Hell better than L.A. in the fifth season of the Lucifer TV show on Netflix? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Lucifer is cancelled or renewed for season six. Netflix and other streaming platforms, however, collect their own data. If you’ve been watching this TV series, we’d love to know how you feel about the fifth season episodes of Lucifer here.

A Netflix fantasy drama, Lucifer stars Tom Ellis, Lauren German, DB Woodside, Lesley-Ann Brandt, Kevin Alejandro, Rachael Harris, Aimee Garcia, and Scarlett Estevez, with Dennis Haysbert and Alexander Koch recurring in season five. The supernatural procedural centers on Lucifer Morningstar (Ellis) who abandoned his throne, retired to Los Angeles, opened up a nightclub, and started helping LAPD Detective Chloe Decker (German) solve cases. In the fifth season, Lucifer makes a tumultuous return to the land of the living in hopes of making things right with Chloe.





What do you think? Which season five episodes of the Lucifer TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Are you glad that Lucifer on Netflix has been renewed for a sixth and final season? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.