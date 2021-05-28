Firefly Lane: Season Two; Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke Drama Renewed on Netflix

Viewers are getting more of Firefly Lane. Netflix has ordered a second season of the drama which stars Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke as a pair of best friends who help each other through life. The new season will arrive in 2022.

“Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke will reprise their roles as lifelong best friends facing the ultimate test of their friendship and the path to sustain the other relationships in their lives. Logline: The greatest love story of all can be between friends. When unlikely duo Tully (Katherine Heigl) and Kate (Sarah Chalke) meet at age fourteen, they couldn’t be more different. Tully is the brash and bold girl you can’t ignore, while Kate is the mousy shy girl you never notice. But when a tragedy brings them together, they are bonded for life — forever inseparable best friends. Together they experience thirty years of ups and downs — triumphs and disappointments, heartbreak and joy, and a love triangle that strains their friendship. One goes on to fabulous wealth and fame, the other chooses marriage and motherhood — but through the decades, their bond remains — until it faces the ultimate test.”

