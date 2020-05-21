Anatomy of a Scandal: Netflix Anthology Series to Be Based on Sarah Vaughan Novel

Something shocking is coming to Netflix. Deadline reports the streaming service is developing a new TV show based on the novel Anatomy of a Scandal.

Based on the book by Sarah Vaughan, the anthology series “tells the story of a scandal among the British privileged elite and the women caught up in its wake.”

David E. Kelley and Melissa James Gibson are producing Anatomy of a Scandal for Netflix with director S.J. Clarkson.

What do you think? Have you read Anatomy of a Scandal? Will you watch the Netflix series?