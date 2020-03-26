Are the kids more mature than the parents on the second season of ABCs Single Parents TV show? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Single Parents is cancelled or renewed for season three. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustration when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the second season episodes of Single Parents for us here.

An ABC ensemble comedy series, Single Parents stars Taran Killam, Leighton Meester, Kimrie Lewis, Jake Choi, Marlow Barkley, Tyler Wladis, Devin Trey Campbell, Mia Allan, Ella Allan, and Brad Garrett. The show revolves around a group of single parents of seven-year-old kids. They lean on each other as they try to be good parents and maintain some sort of personal life at the same time. Will Cooper (Killam) has been so focused on raising his daughter that he’s lost sight of who he is as a man. He is helped by fellow single parents Angie D’Amato (Meester), Poppy Banks (Lewis), Miggy Park (Choi), and Douglas Fogerty (Garrett).





What do you think? Which season two episodes of the Single Parents TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Should ABC cancel or renew Single Parents for a third season? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.