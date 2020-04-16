Single Parents: Season Two Ratings



Last season, Single Parents was renewed while The Kids Are Alright, another newbie ABC sitcom with similar ratings, was cancelled. The ABC execs are surely hoping that Single Parents’ rating will improve this time around but, will they? Will ABC’s gamble pay off? Will Single Parents be cancelled or renewed for season three? Stay tuned.

An ensemble comedy series, Single Parents stars Taran Killam, Leighton Meester, Kimrie Lewis, Jake Choi, Marlow Barkley, Tyler Wladis, Devin Trey Campbell, Mia Allan, Ella Allan, and Brad Garrett. The show revolves around a group of single parents of seven-year-old kids. They lean on each other as they try to be good parents and maintain some sort of personal life at the same time. Will Cooper (Killam) has been so focused on raising his daughter that he’s lost sight of who he is as a man. He is helped by fellow single parents Angie D’Amato (Meester), Poppy Banks (Lewis), Miggy Park (Choi), and Douglas Fogerty (Garrett).

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s likelihood of staying on the air. The higher the ratings (particularly in the 18-49 demo), the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available — usually the next day, around 11:30am EST/8:30am PST. Refresh to see the latest.

For comparisons: The first season of Single Parents on ABC averaged a 0.88 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.40 million viewers.

