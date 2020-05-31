Virgin River: Season Two; Sarah Dugdale Joins Netflix Series Cast

Virgin River has added to its cast for its second season. Sarah Dugdale has joined the series, and Grayson Gurnsey has been upped to a series regular after recurring in season one.

Per Deadline, Dugdale will play “Lizzie, a powder keg of cunning, beauty and unbridled impulsivity, who blows into the small town of Virgin River like a tornado after her parents ship her off in the wake of a shoplifting bust. She claims she doesn’t give a damn about her family’s rejection, but beneath the cynicism is a young woman with a bruised heart that masks pain with brashness.”

A premiere date for season two of the Netflix series has not been revealed.

What do you think? Are you a fan of Virgin River? Will you watch season two?