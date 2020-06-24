Network: FOX; Netflix.

Episodes: TBD (hour).

Seasons: Six.

TV show dates: January 25, 2016 — TBD.

Series status: Cancelled by FOX; revived by Netflix; cancelled by Netflix.

Performers include: Tom Ellis, Lauren German, Lesley-Ann Brandt, Kevin Alejandro, Rachael Harris, D. B. Woodside, and Scarlett Estevez.

TV show description:

This horror black comedy series is based on the characters created by Neil Gaiman, Sam Kieth and Mike Dringenberg for DC Entertainment’s Vertigo imprint. It’s the story of the original fallen angel — Lucifer.

Bored and unhappy as the Lord of Hell, Lucifer Morningstar (Tom Ellis) has abandoned his throne and retired to Los Angeles. There, he owns an upscale nightclub named Lux. Charming, charismatic and devilishly handsome, Lucifer is enjoying his retirement, indulging in a few of his favorite things — wine, women and song.

His bliss is disturbed when a beautiful pop star is brutally murdered outside of his club. For the first time in roughly 10 billion years, he feels something awaken deep within him as a result of this murder. Could it be (perish the thought) compassion or sympathy?

These thoughts disturb both Lucifer and his best friend and confidante, Mazikeen aka Maze (Lesley-Ann Brandt). Maze is a fierce demon who’s taken the form of a beautiful young woman.

The murder outside the club attracts the attention of LAPD homicide detective Chloe Decker (Lauren German). She’s initially dismissive of Lucifer but she soon becomes intrigued by his talent for drawing out people’s secrets. Chloe also likes his desire to dispense justice, doling out punishment to those who deserve it.

As they work together to solve the pop star’s murder, Lucifer is struck by Chloe’s inherent goodness. Accustomed to dealing with the absolute worst of humanity, Lucifer is intrigued by Chloe’s apparent purity and begins to wonder if there’s hope for his own soul yet.

At the same time, God’s emissary, an angel named Amenadiel (DB Woodside), has been sent to Los Angeles to convince Lucifer to return to the underworld.

Can the Devil incarnate be tempted toward the side of Good — or will his original calling pull him back toward Evil?

Series Finale:

Episode #TBD.

This episode has not aired yet.

