Lucifer on Netflix: Cancelled or Renewed for Season Five?

by Telly Vulture

Lucifer TV show on Netflix: canceled or season 5? (release date); Vulture Watch

The Television Vulture is watching the Lucifer TV show on FOXHow lucky is this devil? Has the Lucifer TV show been cancelled or renewed for a fifth season on Netflix? The television vulture is watching for the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Lucifer, season five. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?   
 

What’s This TV Show About?

A Netflix fantasy drama, Lucifer stars Tom Ellis, Lauren German, DB Woodside, Lesley-Ann Brandt, Kevin Alejandro, Rachael Harris, Aimee Garcia, Scarlett Estevez, Inbar Lavi, Vinessa Vidotto and Graham McTavish. The supernatural procedural centers on Lucifer Morningstar (Ellis) who abandoned his throne, retired to Los Angeles, opened up a nightclub, and started helping LAPD Detective Chloe Decker (German) crack cases. The series originated on FOX, but Netflix picked it up last year, after FOX cancelled it.
 

O   F   F   I   C   I   A   L          S   T   A   T   U   S
Lucifer has been renewed for a fifth and final season which will debut August 21, 2020. Stay tuned for further updates.
 
Telly’s Take

Since they are not ad-supported and track their own viewer statistics, it’s a little trickier to predict whether Netflix will cancel or renew Lucifer for season five. Here are a couple of things to remember, as we wait for an announcement. When Netflix renews, it usually does so pretty quickly. A little bird told me that they generally make the decision within the first month of the release date — although the renewal announcement may come later. In the case of this show, Netflix had a solid idea of its performance on a broadcast network, before they picked it up. Flying blind, I predict a season five renewal. Since that’s just speculation, I’ll keep a hungry eye on the trades and press releases, so subscribe for free updates on any Lucifer cancellation or renewal news.

6/6/2019 update: Netflix has renewed Lucifer for a fifth and final season.
 

What do you think? Should the Lucifer TV series have been cancelled or renewed for season five? Is this fifth season the right time to end it?



