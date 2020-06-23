Vulture Watch
What’s This TV Show About?
A Netflix fantasy drama, Lucifer stars Tom Ellis, Lauren German, DB Woodside, Lesley-Ann Brandt, Kevin Alejandro, Rachael Harris, Aimee Garcia, Scarlett Estevez, Inbar Lavi, Vinessa Vidotto and Graham McTavish. The supernatural procedural centers on Lucifer Morningstar (Ellis) who abandoned his throne, retired to Los Angeles, opened up a nightclub, and started helping LAPD Detective Chloe Decker (German) crack cases. The series originated on FOX, but Netflix picked it up last year, after FOX cancelled it.
Telly’s Take
Since they are not ad-supported and track their own viewer statistics, it’s a little trickier to predict whether Netflix will cancel or renew Lucifer for season five. Here are a couple of things to remember, as we wait for an announcement. When Netflix renews, it usually does so pretty quickly. A little bird told me that they generally make the decision within the first month of the release date — although the renewal announcement may come later. In the case of this show, Netflix had a solid idea of its performance on a broadcast network, before they picked it up. Flying blind, I predict a season five renewal. Since that’s just speculation, I’ll keep a hungry eye on the trades and press releases, so subscribe for free updates on any Lucifer cancellation or renewal news.
6/6/2019 update: Netflix has renewed Lucifer for a fifth and final season.
What do you think? Should the Lucifer TV series have been cancelled or renewed for season five? Is this fifth season the right time to end it?
I think it should be renewed, it’s a great show and we have watch parties to watch it.
PLEASE do not cancel Lucifer! We need season 5,7,8,9, 10 and more! I’m highly upset with how it ended! Lol… we need more!!!!
What its final season is season 5 nooooooo please do not take the show extend it !!!!!!! I love the drama in the show it’s super good
I watch this series over and over again!! Season 4 left me wanting more…so many loose endings. Season 5 can’t come soon enough.
I watch this series over and over again! I wasn’t happy with the ending , even though season 4 was excellent, so I’m thrilled there will be one more season! Best series in a long, long time
Do nit cancel!! Renew. Best show in a long time
Not canceled Netflix usually does two seasons for there shows so season five is the final season wasn’t canceled season five the final one
Lucifer needs at least another 5 seasons! I need at least another 7 or 8 seasons of Lucifer!!
we need season 5, 6, 7 etc. good show
Need a season 5 especially how season 4 left off with Lucifer returning to Hell.
..spoiler alert…
Love the show started watching n I couldn’t stop got in to a trans then it’s over hope they but many more season
Renew! Renew! Renew! I was so happy when Netflix gave us a season 4.
The best series in a long time. I have never loved a show more. The story is no where near over yet. We need another season and way more after that. What about Trixie and her teenage years will she find out the truth? Will Lucifer come back? What about Charlie? I need more we all need more.
The story is not over yet!!! They have to keep it!!
i hope lucifer does not cancelled, my husband and I love this show. I’ts super funny!
Please renew Lucifer for a another season! It’s the best!!