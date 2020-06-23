Vulture Watch

A Netflix fantasy drama, Lucifer stars Tom Ellis, Lauren German, DB Woodside, Lesley-Ann Brandt, Kevin Alejandro, Rachael Harris, Aimee Garcia, Scarlett Estevez, Inbar Lavi, Vinessa Vidotto and Graham McTavish. The supernatural procedural centers on Lucifer Morningstar (Ellis) who abandoned his throne, retired to Los Angeles, opened up a nightclub, and started helping LAPD Detective Chloe Decker (German) crack cases. The series originated on FOX, but Netflix picked it up last year, after FOX cancelled it.



Since they are not ad-supported and track their own viewer statistics, it’s a little trickier to predict whether Netflix will cancel or renew Lucifer for season five. Here are a couple of things to remember, as we wait for an announcement. When Netflix renews, it usually does so pretty quickly. A little bird told me that they generally make the decision within the first month of the release date — although the renewal announcement may come later. In the case of this show, Netflix had a solid idea of its performance on a broadcast network, before they picked it up. Flying blind, I predict a season five renewal. Since that’s just speculation, I’ll keep a hungry eye on the trades and press releases, so subscribe for free updates on any Lucifer cancellation or renewal news.

6/6/2019 update: Netflix has renewed Lucifer for a fifth and final season.



