Lucifer: Season Six; Tom Ellis Finalizes Deal for Potential Netflix Renewal

Lucifer living on past season five is looking more and more like a real possibility. Last week, the c-showrunners, Ildy Modrovich and Joe Henderson, both signed new contracts.
Now, Tom Ellis has signed his own contract extension, per TV Line. This means a season six renewal by Netflix is likely to happen.
The series still has a fifth season to air, and it will air in two parts, each containing eight episodes.
Netflix has not yet officially announced a renewal for Lucifer.
What do you think? Do you want a sixth season of Lucifer?
Yes. Absolutely. I love this show. Tom Ellis is devilishly adorable and the show is great