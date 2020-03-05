Menu

Lucifer: Season Six; Tom Ellis Finalizes Deal for Potential Netflix Renewal

by Regina Avalos,

Lucifer TV Show on Netflix: canceled or renewed?

Lucifer living on past season five is looking more and more like a real possibility. Last week, the c-showrunners, Ildy Modrovich and Joe Henderson, both signed new contracts.

Now, Tom Ellis has signed his own contract extension, per TV Line. This means a season six renewal by Netflix is likely to happen.

The series still has a fifth season to air, and it will air in two parts, each containing eight episodes.

Netflix has not yet officially announced a renewal for Lucifer.

