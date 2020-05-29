Menu

Lucifer: Season Six? Tom Ellis Signs Deal for Potential Renewal

by Jessica Pena,

Lucifer TV show on Netflix: (canceled or renewed?)

Could Lucifer get a sixth season? Star Tom Ellis has reportedly signed on for another season of the Netflix TV show, Deadline says.

The drama series, which was picked up by Netflix after being cancelled by FOX, stars Tom Ellis as Lucifer Morningstar, who leaves Hell for Los Angeles. The cast also includes German, DB Woodside, Lesley-Ann Brandt, Kevin Alejandro, Rachael Harris, Aimee Garcia, Scarlett Estevez, Inbar Lavi, Vinessa Vidotto and Graham McTavish.

Earlier, it was reported that season five would be the final season for Lucifer. However, now that Ellis has signed on for a sixth season along with executive producers Ildy Modrovich and Joe Henderson, it seems very likely there will be a renewal for the Netflixseries.

Season five of Lucifer had to shut down production in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s expected to resume shooting later this year.

What do you think? Are you a fan of Lucifer? Are you excited for a sixth season?


3
Judy Schmittinger
Reader
Judy Schmittinger

YES!!!!

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
May 29, 2020 5:19 pm
Lise P
Reader
Lise P

Yes! Please make a sixth season!!!

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
May 29, 2020 5:13 pm
David Reece
Reader
David Reece

Very excited of the possibility of season 6. Can't wait for season 5

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
May 29, 2020 5:09 pm
