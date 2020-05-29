Somebody Feed Phil: Season Four Renewal for Phil Rosenthal’s Netflix Series

Netflix is hungry for more. The streaming service has ordered a fourth season of the TV show Somebody Feed Phil, reports The Wrap.

The travel docuseries follows Everybody Loves Raymond creator Phil Rosenthal as he tries foods from all over the world.

According to Rosenthal, season four of Somebody Feed Phil will debut on Netflix this fall or the coming winter. Season three just launched today, May 29th.

From Rosenthal:

We filmed Season 3 and 4 back to back. We filmed from August through the middle of January. So we got it in just under the wire. So Season 4 will come out in the fall or the winter. I don’t know what’s gonna happen beyond that, not just out in the world, but I don’t know if Netflix will want more episodes. And they’ll wait until way after Season 4 is even on to decide. That’s why it’s been two years between seasons almost. They take so long to decide anything. And the truth is, their business model is having new things all the time.”

What do you think? Are you a fan of Somebody Feed Phil? Where would you like to see Rosenthal travel next?